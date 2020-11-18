BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Market Cap Hits $363,885.36

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24 and YoBit. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $363,885.36 and $3.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

