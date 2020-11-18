Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.48% of Cable One worth $1,189,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,853.20, for a total transaction of $618,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $2,011.00 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,044.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,853.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,822.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

