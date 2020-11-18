Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.47

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 1313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.
CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a market cap of $765.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.81.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.
