Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.47

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 1313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a market cap of $765.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

