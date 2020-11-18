Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.26. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $676,576.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

