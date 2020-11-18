CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.46% of CarMax worth $974,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1,173.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

NYSE KMX opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.