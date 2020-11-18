Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

CAS stock opened at C$14.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.69. Cascades Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

