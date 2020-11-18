CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of CDW worth $23,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.04 and its 200-day moving average is $117.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

