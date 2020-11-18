Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.56

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellcom Israel in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $693.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,333,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 995,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 335,242 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 8.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 350,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 18.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 150.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the period. 5.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. operates and maintains a cellular mobile telephone system in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers cellular communications services, such as basic cellular telephony services comprising voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, and conference calling; text and multimedia messaging; and cellular content and data services.

