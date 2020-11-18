Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,254,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $131,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,787,000 after acquiring an additional 197,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Centene by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centene by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Centene by 1,386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,577 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Centene by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,728,000 after acquiring an additional 441,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.67.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

