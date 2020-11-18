Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,088 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 127.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,304.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,268.48 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,384.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,282.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,157.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.