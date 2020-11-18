Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $128,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 127.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,304.59.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,268.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 151.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,282.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,157.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

