CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,478,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1,148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

