Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) to Neutral

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.63.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CIT Group will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CIT Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,190,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,259,000 after purchasing an additional 284,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,517,000 after acquiring an additional 590,682 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,605,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,007,000 after acquiring an additional 428,851 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 286.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,786,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,752 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after acquiring an additional 297,870 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

