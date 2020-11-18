Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MDLZ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

MDLZ opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

