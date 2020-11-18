Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,484 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Citrix Systems worth $25,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $249,452.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,022. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

CTXS opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.22. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

