CLSA Initiates Coverage on American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

CLSA began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. CLSA’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush began coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,734.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

