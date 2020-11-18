CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lifted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in CME Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after buying an additional 637,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,750,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,053,000 after buying an additional 133,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,655,000 after buying an additional 40,698 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,517,000 after buying an additional 66,440 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $168.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.27. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,913. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

