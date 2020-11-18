CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of CNO opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.36.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

