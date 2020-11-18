Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Given Buy Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $44.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

