Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,391,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 202,370 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.96% of Cognex worth $1,132,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cognex in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Cognex by 42.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Cognex in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.70. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $75.53.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,007,300.00. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $7,051,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,807,493 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Stephens began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.