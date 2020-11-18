CoinFi Reaches Market Cap of $215,936.29 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $215,936.29 and approximately $1,950.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00074303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00401820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00020201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.68 or 0.02838922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00026567 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,428,034 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

