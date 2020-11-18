Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Given New $44.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFX. TD Securities lifted their target price on Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.74.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -696.00, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $33,143.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at $258,721.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,119,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 914,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,601,000 after purchasing an additional 703,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,604,000 after buying an additional 1,776,826 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,211,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,347,000 after buying an additional 68,772 shares in the last quarter.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

