Commerce Bank Acquires 3,560 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 5.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,315,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 9.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,718,000 after purchasing an additional 459,975 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $37.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

