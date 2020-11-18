Commerce Bank Acquires 6,871 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $75.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.33%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

