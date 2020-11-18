Commerce Bank Acquires 765 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in DTE Energy by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

