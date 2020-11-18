Commerce Bank Buys 1,546 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,250,000 after purchasing an additional 69,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after purchasing an additional 140,406 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 230.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,406,000 after purchasing an additional 818,777 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,964,000 after buying an additional 25,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,118,000 after buying an additional 89,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,358. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $751.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $781.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $738.91. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.68.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

