Commerce Bank Buys 233 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after buying an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,758,000 after buying an additional 356,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,920,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $196.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $197.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.43 and its 200 day moving average is $171.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

