Commerce Bank Buys 3,560 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 59.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Corteva by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,044,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Corteva by 47.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 221,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $37.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

