Commerce Bank Buys 522 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK opened at $159.29 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

