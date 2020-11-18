Commerce Bank Decreases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,026 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

