Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

