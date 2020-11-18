Commerce Bank Has $2.06 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

XEL stock opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

