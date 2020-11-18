Commerce Bank Has $2.26 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,037 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

