Commerce Bank Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,776,000 after acquiring an additional 72,679 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in McKesson by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,080,000 after buying an additional 2,117,981 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 36,148 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,623,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

McKesson stock opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

