Commerce Bank Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

NYSE:PSX opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.