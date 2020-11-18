Commerce Bank Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Square were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total transaction of $1,139,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,240,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 581,819 shares of company stock valued at $100,603,974. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.85.

SQ stock opened at $187.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $201.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 303.06 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.28.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.