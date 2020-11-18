Commerce Bank Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $191.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

