Commerce Bank Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

STZ stock opened at $205.05 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $208.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

