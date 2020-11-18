Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 125.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 119,417 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 182.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 106,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after buying an additional 100,040 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

In other news, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $170,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $452,593.10. Insiders sold 42,367 shares of company stock worth $4,281,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NXST opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

