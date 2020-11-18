Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $141.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

