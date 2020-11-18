Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,121 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,826,000 after acquiring an additional 542,883 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 50.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,452,000 after acquiring an additional 988,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,115,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 269,658 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,934,000 after acquiring an additional 985,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.24.

IR opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $45.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,740,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 12,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $443,309.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

