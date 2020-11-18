Commerce Bank Purchases 1,069 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Insiders have sold 56,956 shares of company stock worth $13,181,558 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

Shares of PH opened at $263.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $269.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

