Commerce Bank Purchases 2,469 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 6,236.4% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Illumina by 125.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after acquiring an additional 327,887 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 32.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $223,653,000 after acquiring an additional 146,320 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $43,773,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Illumina by 134.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,149,000 after acquiring an additional 135,483 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.56.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.35, for a total transaction of $1,421,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,376,441.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $926,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,940,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,160. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $297.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.72.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.