Commerce Bank Purchases 472 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $23,954,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

Shares of LRCX opened at $431.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.21. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $439.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

