Commerce Bank Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $128,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 277,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 541,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,112,000 after purchasing an additional 255,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

