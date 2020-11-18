Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,416 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after buying an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170,216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,360,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,525,000 after buying an additional 3,358,372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,329,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,943,000 after buying an additional 324,231 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of IEF opened at $120.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

