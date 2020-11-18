Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,569,000 after purchasing an additional 529,422 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,816,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,097,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,382,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,692,000 after purchasing an additional 147,949 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UN stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Investec lowered The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded The Unilever Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

