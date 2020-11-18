Commerce Bank Sells 100 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,418 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $130.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Several research firms have commented on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

