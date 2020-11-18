Commerce Bank Sells 2,965 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Post were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Post by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 8.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Post by 1.7% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 9.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 8.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.60. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $112.38.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

