Commerce Bank Sells 33,719 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,719 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.76. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.